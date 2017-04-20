Image via Getty.

Despite the fact that her recording of the original pop version of “Beauty and the Beast” (alongside Peabo Bryson) helped thrust her into international superstardom, French-Canadian fever dream Céline Dion was torn when asked to record a new song for the 2017 remake. In an interview with The Sun, she said she sought help from her long-time husband and manager, René Angélil. And before you say anything, yes, I know he’s dead.

Advertisement

“I went and found one of the paintings that one of the fans gave me of my husband and I said, ‘Should I do this?’” Dion said. “And the answer I got back–I don’t want that to sound like ghostly or anything like that–but emotionally what I got back from that was, ‘You have nothing to lose.’”

Dion’s continued communication with her late husband (whom she met at 12 years old, by the way) may surprise many of you, but not those of us who are fortunate enough to have seen her Vegas spectacular in the past year (including Jezebel contributor Sarah Miller). I attended the show sometime last spring—not long after Angélil’s death—and was struck by just how often she would look at the ceiling of Caesar’s Palace and speak directly to him. She’d point up, pause, and say...something (half of her banter—whether spoken to the audience or to a ghost—was wildly incoherent), then look back at us and begin a song.

Advertisement

It was touching, romantic, and slightly creepy—you know, Dionesque. Their love was real. Their love was strong. So strong, in fact, that she still hasn’t begun seeing other men. (Oh, one thing I did understand during the show was her admission that Angélil was the only man she’d ever “known,” presumably in the biblical sense.) In that same interview, Dion said she “will probably grieve for the rest of my life.”

“Now it is definitely too soon for me,” she added. “I am definitely in love with him, married to him.”

[The Sun]

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly waited almost two years to file for divorce because they thought Ben’s latest stint a rehab would help repair their marriage. Unfortunately it didn’t work.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Writes People:

“It came down to his last-ditch attempt at saving things by going to rehab,” says a source close to the situation. “But it was just too little too late.”

[People]