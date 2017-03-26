Celebrities Are Not Here for United Airlines' Bullshit Leggings BanRachel Vorona CoteToday 10:15pmFiled to: Crusade for PantlessnessLeggingsDress CodesUnited AirlinesTravelClothesAthleisureDenverColoradoCelebritiesPatricia Arquette1743EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto Credit: Getty ImagesToday, we proud members of the Leggings Only community were aghast to learn of United Airlines’ crusade against acceptable pantlessness. As you may have heard, three girls were forbidden from boarding a United Airlines plane in Denver, Colorado because they were wearing leggings (at least one of these girls was as young as 10). They ultimately were forced to change attire before being permitted to board.