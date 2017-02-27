Image via Getty.

Doubt was the rare new show from CBS this year to not center around the lives of white men; it co-starred Laverne Cox, making her the first trans actress to play a recurring trans character on a broadcast series. But now it appears to have been cancelled.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Doubt will be replaced by reruns of Bull this coming Wednesday, after airing two low-rated episodes. And it’s unclear if the remaining 11 will ever air:

Doubt bowed to a tepid 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, coming in last place among shows on the Big Four that night. In week two, the drama fell again, dipping to a 0.6 rating — below the series low of its time slot predecessor, Code Black (0.7 adults). Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, on the other hand, ended its first-season run with a 1.0 rating back in May. The spinoff averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 10 million viewers with seven days of DVR in its first season on the network.

The show was reportedly redeveloped and heavily recast during production, with Katherine Heigl replacing KaDee Strickland as Cox’s co-star, playing a lawyer who becomes romantically involved with a client who may be a violent criminal. Doubt is the second procedural drama Heigl has starred in the past couple of years that has failed to take off.