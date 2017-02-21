Cate Blanchett Is So Good at Drag That I Thought This Was Cate Blanchett DragBobby Finger49 minutes agoFiled to: cate blanchettcarolyou don't own medusty springfielddrag368EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSeveral minutes ago, a friend sent me a link to the video above along with the question, “HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BOBBY?” I had not seen it, nor did I know what it was before clicking. The video’s title, “Cate’s performance at The Stonewall 2/20/17,” didn’t help either. Cate who? At The Stonewall Inn? Is she a drag queen? What’s she performing? Advertisement So I began watching. “Please welcome to the stage Ms. Cate Blanchett,” the host says. And then, from behind a sparkly curtain, walks someone with a face that looks a lot like Cate Blanchett’s (only with thicker contouring), hair that looks a lot like Cate Blanchett’s (only with more exaggerated curls), and a voice that sounds a lot like Dusty Springfield’s. So, for roughly 20 seconds, I thought this was not Cate Blanchett, the Oscar-winning actress who brought Carol Aird to life on the big screen, but a very talented drag queen who goes by some other name, and is able to execute a very good Cate Blanchett. She was too good at this. Too good at the theatrical steps, the flashy costuming, the over-exaggerated mouthing, the slow-mo gesticulating. This was just a typical Manhattan-dwelling fan of Notes on a Scandal! Someone who’s seen Elizabeth: The Golden Age more than once, you know? And what self-respecting drag queen hasn’t sounded exactly like Dusty Springfield on at least one occasion? Advertisement Oh, wait. No. It’s actually Cate Blanchett. Performing in a drag show “to benefit a charity for the Sandy Hook massacre.” Good to know!Recommended StoriesCate Blanchett's Most Underrated Performance Is In This Commercial For Australian Cookies15 of Carol Aird's Most Scorching GlancesLove Is Love, and Also a Game: It's the Carol LiveblogBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply36 repliesLeave a reply