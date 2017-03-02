Image via Getty.

Casey Anthony was acquitted in 2011 of killing her daughter Caylee after an extremely controversial trial. Retired Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. presided over her case and he has his own theories about what really happened to Anthony’s child.

Advertisement

The Orlando Sentinel reports that in a phone interview on Wednesday, Perry posited that Anthony did purposefully use chloroform on Caylee, but not with the intent to kill her. Forensics in the case were inconclusive. The defense stated that Caylee drowned in the pool and that her grandfather George Anthony hid her body. The prosecution said Casey Anthony drugged Caylee with the chloroform, which was found in her car trunk, then covered Caylee’s mouth with duct tape to suffocate her. Perry now says that he thinks she was just trying to quiet her daughter:

“There was a possibility that she may have utilized that to keep the baby quiet ... and just used too much of it, and the baby died,” he said. “That’s just one of the many theories as to how this beautiful young lady [Caylee] tragically met her death.”.. He stressed that that was just one of several theories about what may have happened to Caylee. “As I’ve expressed, the only person that really knows what happened was Casey,” Perry said. “For whatever reason, people are still fascinated with Casey Anthony,” he added.

Probably because there’s always more people willing to share more salacious stories about her.