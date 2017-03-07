Image via AP.

In a very bizarre interview with the Associated Press, Casey Anthony described what her life is like now and hints at what happened to her daughter Caylee.

The Associated Press reports that after giving this interview, Anthony texted the reporter to ask them not to run the story, saying she was violating an agreement over the rights to her life story. Anthony is currently living with and working for a private detective who was the lead investigator for her defense team. She says she’s deeply interested in investigation and would someday like to get a private investigator’s license and work on cases. “I love the fact that I have a unique perspective and I get a chance to do for other people what so many others have done for me,” she says.

In the interview, Anthony doesn’t offer any new insights into what happened to Caylee, but does seem to indicate that someone else was the last person to see her daughter alive:

Asked about the drowning defense, Casey Anthony hesitated: “Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

Of her daughter, Anthony says, “Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass,” and she imagines Caylee would be “listening to classic rock, playing sports.” Anthony says she’s often whispered about in bars, and doesn’t seem to have much of a social life. “I understand the reasons people feel about me,” she says, “I understand why people have the opinions that they do.”

“People found me guilty long before I had my day in court,” she adds.

“I don’t give a shit about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” Anthony says, “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

