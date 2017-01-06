In a series of tweets containing a blurry photo of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s private memorial service, Todd Fisher (Carrie’s brother) can be seen holding what appears to be an urn in what appears to be the shape of a Prozac capsule.



This is because Carrie Fisher, whose openness about her mental illness changed lives, has a better sense of humor as a dead woman than do most people who are currently alive.