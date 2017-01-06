Carrie Fisher's Urn Appears to Be Shaped Like a Prozac CapsuleBobby FingerToday 5:40pmFiled to: carrie fisherqueeniconprozacurns5329EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn a series of tweets containing a blurry photo of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s private memorial service, Todd Fisher (Carrie’s brother) can be seen holding what appears to be an urn in what appears to be the shape of a Prozac capsule. Advertisement This is because Carrie Fisher, whose openness about her mental illness changed lives, has a better sense of humor as a dead woman than do most people who are currently alive. Recommended StoriesCarrie Fisher Helped Me Understand My Mental Illness and Addiction‘Everyone Was Singing’ at Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's Memorial ServiceRevisit Penny Marshall's Memoir, Which Is Filled With Great Stories About Her Best Friend, Carrie FisherBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply53 repliesLeave a reply