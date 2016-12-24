Carrie Fisher in ICU After Heart Attack, Her Condition Remains Uncertain Hannah Gold58 minutes agoFiled to: DIRT BAGCARRIE FISHERFUCK 2016BLAC CHYNAROB KARDASHIAN495EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: AP As if the holidays (not to mention this entire goddamn year) weren’t already hard enough, beloved Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, 60, is reportedly in intensive care after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, according to her her brother, Todd Fisher. Advertisement Though Todd had told reporters Friday evening that his sister’s condition had stabilized and she had left the emergency room, he qualified those remarks shortly saying he could not classify her condition. “It’s not fair to say ‘stable,’” Todd told Reuters over the phone. “I am not saying she is fine, or not fine. She is in the ICU.” Advertisement Fisher’s entertainment industry pals are wishing her well, as do we allFisher’s French bulldog, Gary, was spotted at the hospital, watching over her (several members of her human family are also there, of course). Advertisement Sponsored If anyone can vanquish the death-bearing hellmonster that is 2016, it’s Carrie Fisher.[The Guardian / Reuters]Snapchat filters being the new rose-colored glasses and all, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna chose to announce their apparent reconciliation like this: Photo: Snapchat Just in time to open presents. Advertisement Meanwhile, TMZ reports that, according to sources fro the couple’s reality show production team, Kardashian and Chyna’s alleged blowout last weekend (she left him, took their tiny daughter Dream with her, remember?) totally happened, it just wasn’t caught on tape. Reaction interviews, however, were. [TMZ / People]Leesa Rowland is reportedly exploring bringing criminal and civil charges against her “Texas ‘bigamist’” husband. [Page Six]Shutterfly fucked up Megyn Kelly’s Christmas card order. [Us Weekly]A Chrismas-themed Bad Moms sequel will be in theaters ten month from now. [The Hollywood Reporter]Young Thug was arrested in an Atlanta mall, reportedly for missing a court appearance. [Pitchfork]Quantico star Priyanka Chopra gave a candid interview: “being objectified is part of my job.” [Cosmopolitan]The Rockettes reportedly won’t be forced be perform for Dictator Trump, however they may “feel forced.” [New York Times]Hannah Gold@togglecoatWeekends at JezebelReply49 repliesLeave a reply