Have you ever wondered what Carol, the 2015 masterpiece directed by Todd Haynes, written by Phyllis Nagy, and starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, would be like if all the scenes in which women can be seen or heard were removed entirely?



Could this breathtaking love story remain effective if reduced to shots of classic cars, dreary exteriors, and frustrated men having doors shut in their faces? The answer, my friends, will not surprise you.