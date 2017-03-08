Carol Without Women Is Six Minutes of Boring CrapBobby FingerToday 12:00pmFiled to: carolcarol without womenday without womena day without womenmoviescate blanchettrooney mara3616EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHave you ever wondered what Carol, the 2015 masterpiece directed by Todd Haynes, written by Phyllis Nagy, and starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, would be like if all the scenes in which women can be seen or heard were removed entirely? Advertisement Could this breathtaking love story remain effective if reduced to shots of classic cars, dreary exteriors, and frustrated men having doors shut in their faces? The answer, my friends, will not surprise you.Recommended StoriesLove Is Love, and Also a Game: It's the Carol Liveblog15 of Carol Aird's Most Scorching GlancesTodd Haynes's Carol, Like the Romance at Its Center, Is Stunning and UnforgettableBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply36 repliesLeave a reply