Candace Cameron Bure, star of Fuller House, sister of Kirk, and former token blonde conservative on The View, is currently embroiled in a bitter feud with RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio (aka Roy Haylock when out of drag). Like most wars in 2017, this one’s taking place on Instagram, and its fiercest battles are being fought in the comments section.



So here’s what happened: Bure posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt that said NOT TODAY SATAN. Because Del Rio has more or less taken ownership of that catchphrase (despite the fact that it predates her usage on the show), she reposted Bure’s photo on Instagram along with the caption “IF ONLY THIS HOMOPHOBIC REPUBLICAN KNEW” (along with several heart and purple demon emojis).

Well, Bure was somehow notified by this gram (perhaps by some of her many alleged gay friends) and responded in Del Rio’s comments, writing:

“Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart. I’m not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly.”

Replied Del Rio:

HER RESPONSE...... 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @candacecbure #liveyourlife #lovejesus #republicanpride 😈

I’m really not on anyone’s team here, but would like to direct you all to this old story about Bure being cool with a business denying service to lesbians.

Have you heard of a woman named Samantha Markle? No? Well, let me introduce you to her. Samantha Markle is the legendary and iconic half-sister of Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle who is currently writing a memoir entitled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister while simultaneously battling MS.



Here’s something she’s said about her first book, per The Sun:

“Maybe when Meghan is more mature and reads the book she’ll understand. Some of it she won’t like, some of it she might.”

And:

“Hollywood has changed her. I think her ambition is to become a princess.”

And:

“It was something she dreamed of as a girl when we watched the royals on TV. She always preferred Harry — she has a soft spot for gingers.”

She may not be dating royalty, but this woman is definitely a queen.

This Refinery29 piece reads like Gwen/Blake propaganda:

“Does Blake Shelton’s forearm tattoo leave you scratching your head? Do you just chalk it up to some sort of country music reference that you don’t know? Well, those deer tracks and barbed wire may be a conundrum to some, but not to Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and her kids.”