It’s been nearly two years since Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender in an interview with Diane Sawyer, and their much-anticipated follow-up is scheduled to air Friday night. Since the last time they spoke, Jenner has revealed herself to be a troublingly un-woke and increasingly maligned cultural figure. She said the hardest thing about being a woman was the “figuring out what to wear.” She opposed marriage equality (a position she has since reconsidered). She voted for Trump.

So now Jenner’s back with Diane, and ready to set the record straight (and promote her forthcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life). In a clip released by ABC, she attempts to win back supporters that were so proud of her two years ago by taking back many of her more...surprising opinions.

When asked whether or she’s still a “Trump Republican,” Jenner says:

“Here’s the deal: yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal breaker with the Republican party. And the deal breaker is, you mess with my community...you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you. When it comes to all equality issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal guidance. Just like the previous administration said that it was OK to serve as a trans person in the military. We have frontline people, OK? I’m talking Marines, trans guys, on the frontline, fighting for our country. I’m trying to get, especially the Republican party, to make a change.”

Diane interrupts. “You haven’t talked to Trump? Secretly? Privately?”

“When I was at the inauguration I did say hi at a cocktail party, and he wanted me to play golf with him,” Jenner says. “At the time I thought it was a pretty good idea but since Title IX, it’s not a good idea. And so I won’t be playing golf with him.” Damn. How brave.

You can watch Jenner’s interview with Sawyer tonight on ABC. I’ll be doing something else.

Melanie Brown’s (Mel B) divorce nightmare keeps getting worse, as she has just been sued by her former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, for defamation. If you’ll remember, Brown accused Giles of 1) having an affair with her husband, Stephen Belafonte 2) getting pregnant by her husband, Stephen Belafonte, and 3) holding the sex tapes Belafonte allegedly used for blackmail in her own personal storage unit. And now Gilles is saying that’s all bullshit.

Advertisement

TMZ has a copy of the lawsuit, which apparently contains “numerous exhibits and pictures [which] Gilles believe will convince a jury Mel B’s allegations are a pack of lies.”

I expected this story to get big, but I never expected it to get “the nanny files her own damn lawsuit” big.

