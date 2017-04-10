Images via screengrab.

Busy Philipps shared a wild story about a nightmarish Uber ride over the weekend that proves her status as the world’s best Instagram user. If her rant about Cat Deeley was worthy of a People’s Choice award, this one (which was at least 30 parts long) deserves an Oscar.

In it, she shares a story that goes something like this: while in an Uber home from a night out, Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, immediately felt like something was amiss. There was a general air of creepiness, so Philipps said something like, “Are we gonna die in this Uber?” Then, well actually, let me quote Silverstein:

And then, from behind us, the light shined on this bearded man, and he said, “I promise that won’t happen.”

Philipps, of course, flipped out. She began screaming things like, “No! No! No! No!” and, “I’m not going to be killed today!” before eventually being let out of the Uber and calling a Lyft to take them the rest of the way home. The story (which Philipps delivered with laughter, not tears) was eventually picked up gossip sites like People, whose dark and serious coverage is particularly funny when compared to the way Philipps delivered it.

Of People’s coverage, Philipps said:



I did not realize that was gonna become like an international story. I should have, I guess. You know how much I love People mag dot com, and I made it on there...for the Uber story, but I do kind of sound like an idiot. Maybe I am!

Busy. You’re not. You can watch the entire 8-minute saga below:

TMZ reports Monday that we have Simon Cowell to thank for convincing Mel B to escape her allegedly abusive relationship with Stephen Belafonte. Cowell, who worked with the former Spice Girl on America’s Got Talent, “felt something was seriously wrong” when Mel “would make excuses for various injuries and no one was sure what was real.” So he “stepped up and told her Belafonte was ‘a bad guy’ and ‘bad news’ and pushed her to leave him.”

