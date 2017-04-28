Image via Getty.

It’s pretty clear that we like Busy Philipps’s Instagram stories around these parts. Her longwinded musings are a daily delight, and are occasionally so exciting that they make national headlines. But we don’t typically watch to be thrilled, we watch to relax and enjoy some good clean fun that’s sort of like aspirational reality television but without all the nastiness, unattainable glam, or scripted plotlines.



As writer Kate Spencer pointed out on Cosmopolitan.com earlier this month, one of the reasons Philipps’s stories are so enjoyable to watch is that they’re free from the kinds of frustrating sponsored content that fills the feeds of other celebrity social media accounts.

You won’t see Philipps peppering in promos for tooth whiteners, protein shakes, or cheap jeans in between her stories about going to the grocery store and failing to make it to the gym. But, as she pointed out during Thursday night’s stories, she’s not “above it.” During her evening chat, she mentioned Spencer’s piece and shared some information that many of us suspect of our favorite actors, but can’t always confirm: sponsorships and advertising are where they make the real money.

Said Philipps:

I’m not above [sponsored content], guys! I just only choose things that I genuinely like and would want to partner with, like my Michael’s partnership—which you know is my favorite thing of all time. And I’m doing one next week that feels like me. But yeah, unless it was like a billion dollars I probably wouldn’t do something random and weird that people would be like, LAME! BUSY PHILLIPS SELLS OUT! But, you know, I have to be honest with you! I didn’t make a ton of money as an actor last year. I made most of my money doing that kind of stuff. Like, the partnerships with brands. [she shrugs.] Gotta make a living!

See what I’m talking about? I’m jealous of her fabulous LA lifestyle—as well as her ability to stay rich by shilling for brands-but I’m also charmed. Isn’t that what we want from our celebrities? A little humor, honesty, and self-deprecation to help take the edge off our seething envy and resentment?