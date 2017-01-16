Photo Credit: Getty Images

In an exceedingly delightful turn of events, the B Street Band—an esteemed Bruce Springsteen cover band—has declined to perform at Donald Trump’s Inaugural Gala after originally agreeing to it. Why? They want to make the Boss proud.

As Vulture reports, the band faced harsh criticism after booking the inauguration, but that was not the determining factor in their decision to bail. Rather, they engaged in keen reflection and asked themselves, “What would Bruce do?” Bruce, they determined, would absolutely not perform for the vacuous, tanner-soaked cheesy puff slated to become our next president. (Frankly, this should have been obvious — B Street’s engagement was predicated on Springsteen’s assumed refusal.)

As you’ve likely already assumed, The Boss does not hold Trump in high regard. He has called him both “a moron” and “a very dangerous genie to let out of the bottle.” He also performed at one of Hillary Clinton’s final campaign rallies.

In light of their progenitor’s stance on the President-elect, the B Street Band posted the following statement, explaining their change of heart:

“﻿With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year’s inauguration gala.

Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band. Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers. We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, of Bruce Springsteen.”

In other words, “We were dumb. Please don’t be mad, Dad.”