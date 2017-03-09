Image via Getty.

After a fucking creep won the Oscar, he received a standing ovation from the audience. Brie Larson was also standing, behind him, with her hands firmly at her sides.

The Internet was littered with gifs and pics of Larson imitating a tin soldier back there, and many suggested she was silently protesting the Academy Award being handed off to someone who has been accused of sexually harassing and intimidating women on the sets of his movies.

Larson’s break out role was the lead in Room, a film about a woman who was held captive and sexually assaulted for years. At the 2016 Oscars, she got up to hug every sexual assault survivor who appeared on stage with Lady Gaga as she performed “Til It Happens To You” from the documentary The Hunting Ground, about sexual assault on college campuses:

So, how else could Larson’s refusal to clap for Affleck be interpreted? Did she just forget? Nope. Vanity Fair reports that at the Hollywood premiere of Kong: Skull Island on Thursday, when asked about her rigid stance, Larson responded, “I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” adding, “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

Sometimes you say a lot by saying, and doing, nothing at all.