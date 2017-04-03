Photo Credit: Getty Images

You may recall that singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was not, shall we say, demonstratively excited over winning the Nobel Prize for Literature. To be more specific, Dylan neglected to respond to both calls and emails from the Nobel Academy alerting him to this prestigious honor and skipped President Obama’s reception for the American winners. But we can all put our minds at ease: America’s favorite harmonica-playing grump has accepted his award, and he did so while wearing the solemn attire of a black hoodie and brown boots.

Here’s the old rolling stone himself, sauntering into the back door of his ceremony:

Allegedly, Dylan took weeks to acknowledge the accolade, and missed the White House gala, due to “scheduling conflicts.” But since he was performing in Stockholm, Sweden this weekend, he managed to swing by and grab his world-renowned award.

Only 12 members of the Nobel Academy attended, together with members of Dylan’s personal staff. The musician, for his part, entered without ceremony, as you can see from the above photo. He did, however, at least look at his prize.

“Quite a bit of time was spent looking closely at the gold medal, in particular the beautifully crafted back, an image of a young man sitting under a laurel tree who listens to the muse,” recounted Sara Danius, permanent secretary for the Academy. She remarked further, “Spirits were high. Champagne was had.”

Well, that’s nice. I hope Dylan remembered to take home his medal, so that he can select a place of honor for it in his garage.

Paris Hilton loves her boyfriend, Chris Zylka, very much.

Oh, you two.

The caption reads: “He has the most adorable eyes you could ever fall for & the cutest smile that takes your breath away. He has the ability to make you smile every time he speaks & whenever you look into his eyes it’s so hard to turn away...” [insert sexy love emojis here].

Advertisement

Quite the letter of recommendation! Good for you, Paris, shout it from the rooftops.

