From 2012, a simpler time; Photo: Getty

Kanye West has made his fair share of enemies in the last month (and one orange friend), but one of his worst moves was without a doubt turning against Beyoncé and Jay Z. West accomplished this, you may recall, nearly two months ago during a long, kind of incoherent rant at a concert in Sacramento.



Advertisement

It was strange. Kanye implied that Jay Z had “killers” who may or may not be out to get him and that Beyoncé somehow slighted him over some Video of the Year drama, and he still managed to mention Taylor Swift somehow.

But even the most objectionable, misguided monologue is no match for the celeb-spawned force of nature that is Blue Ivy Carter, who turned five this week. Us Weekly reports that Kim Kardashian and West visited Beyoncé and Jay Z at their Los Angeles home on Friday to celebrate their daughter Blue’s 5th birthday.

Advertisement

Hopefully this is one of those resolutions that will stick.

[Us Weekly]

Alec Baldwin is making it so hard for me not to find him endearing these days. On Friday, the actor, who parodied Donald Trump throughout election season on Saturday Night Live, trolled the President-elect with a Russian “Make America Great Again” hat. According to CNN, the phrase on the hat is grammatically incorrect and that Baldwin, or whoever got him the hat, probably just Google-translated it.

[Instagram]