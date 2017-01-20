Image via ABC Facebook

A Black-ish spinoff starring the eldest daughter, Zoey, is reportedly in early development.

The show would likely center around Zoey (played by Yara Shahidi) and her first year in college, developed under the direction of Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Via Deadline:

I hear the idea is for the potential new comedy series, created by Barris and former Black-ish showrunner Larry Wilmore, to be introduced as a backdoor pilot episode on Black-ish this spring. Sources stress that talks for the spinoff are still in very early stages, with no script and deals in place.

This would be a great way to extend the life of Black-ish, although “College Years” TV spinoffs tend to be a crapshoot (I’m thinking of how Saved by the Bell’s kinda failed). As Deadline notes, “Dealing with children transitioning to adulthood on family comedy series has always been tricky.”

There is a positive precedent—The Cosby Show’s spinoff into the iconic young black college sitcom, A Different World. Imagine Shahidi going to an HBCU and doing a modern version of that. It could be terrific.