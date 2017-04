Blac Chyna’s infiltration of the Kardashian family, following her fiancé Tyga’s defection to the arms of a teen Kylie Jenner, has been the perfect gossip fodder for the last year. Unfortunately, it looks like things are wrapping up. Despite a middling reality show about their relationship, it seemed that Chyna and Rob’s union was actually too fraught for the cameras. The two were on again and off again after hackers leaked info from Chyna’s social media accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But during more optimistic times, Chyna had filed an application on behalf of her company Lashed LLC to trademark her future name: Angela Renée Kardashian. E! News reported in December that the application was countered by Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé, whose names are all trademarked, saying adding Blac Chyna to the list would cause them to “suffer damage, including irreparable injury, to their reputation and goodwill.”

TMZ reports that the sisters have won against Blac Chyna, but mostly because she never responded to their legal attack. She probably had a lot on her mind, with having a new baby and all. Or maybe it turned out that “Angela Renee Kardashian” was not a name she actually wanted to associate herself with.