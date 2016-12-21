Well, shit: after nearly breaking up with Rob Kardashian and causing an awful lot of drama/publicity this past weekend, it seems that Blac Chyna is being slowly but surely edged out of the dynasty. Kris Jenner, the woman behind the curtain pulling all the strings, is reportedly not inviting her to her annual holiday party.



Amidst the whispers of Rob’s dear sisters who have denounced their support of the relationship, it seems that the ranks are closing fast, leaving Chyna out. A source, who I am now pretty sure is Kris Jenner, reportedly told People, “Rob’s family is over Chyna. She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party.”

Sure, okay, maybe the source isn’t Kris Jenner, but honestly, I would not put it past that woman to just cut out the middlemen and a large part of me believes with all of my heart that sometimes she speaks of herself in the third person.

Anyway, the source also said that the powerful sorceresses in Calabasas are becoming more and more concerned about the toxicity of their little brother’s relationship with each passing day: “At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better.’”

Does that sound like genuine concern? Doesn’t it sound like pettiness more than anything else? “Concern” is telling your sibling to break up with someone because you care about them, not because you want to feel the pure joy that comes from saying “I told you so” while eating a Chinese chicken salad and texting.

But, it would seem that Rob is going full rebel: “Rob won’t listen to [his family]. He wants to be with Chyna,” the source said. Ooooh, Robert. Really, babe, good freakin’ luck.

Don’t cry for Justin Bieber, Argentina, because he honestly can’t visit you again until the sticky matter of his indictment for reportedly “ordering a beatdown on a photog” and stealing his shit is properly resolved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2013, the fur aficionado was allegedly involved in an incident depicted on this footage below. The indictment means that Bieber cannot set foot in Argentina because he’ll be arrested, which will impact his tour in South America, unless his lawyers get the case thrown out. We’ll see!

