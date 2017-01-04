Billy Eichner and Gay New Yorkers DESTROY the Notion That They Care About John OliverMadeleine DaviesToday 11:20amFiled to: eviscerationBilly Eichnerjohn oliver17710EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn a segment for Billy on the Street, Billy Eichner took to the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan with John Oliver, former Daily Show correspondent and current host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, to find out if gay men cared about Oliver’s popular eviscerations of the sociopolitical mainstream. Reactions were... mixed. Advertisement Glad everyone could come together on Wendy Williams, though.Madeleine Daviesmadeleine@jezebel.com@madeleine_raeSenior Writer, JezebelReply177 repliesLeave a reply