Image via Getty.

How would you describe Billy Bush?

After the revelatory Access Hollywood tape leak that exposed Billy Bush and Donald Trump as the pussy grabbing-enablers and perpetrators they are, Bush was ousted from The Today Show. Trump, as of now, appears to have suffered no consequences. Though Breitbart News was reportedly interested in Bush’s services as a morally bankrupt entertainment news personality, he seems to have lots of time to try and be cute about the whole thing:

Haha, get it? He’s reading a book called Assholes, featuring him. Because he’s an asshole. Funny!