Billy Bush (Tries to Be) BackAimée LutkinToday 12:10pmFiled to: Billy BushAssholepussypussygate1154EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty. How would you describe Billy Bush? Advertisement After the revelatory Access Hollywood tape leak that exposed Billy Bush and Donald Trump as the pussy grabbing-enablers and perpetrators they are, Bush was ousted from The Today Show. Trump, as of now, appears to have suffered no consequences. Though Breitbart News was reportedly interested in Bush’s services as a morally bankrupt entertainment news personality, he seems to have lots of time to try and be cute about the whole thing:Haha, get it? He’s reading a book called Assholes, featuring him. Because he’s an asshole. Funny!Recommended StoriesMen Who Got Away With It in 2016Breitbart News Hopes to Hire Billy Bush As Entertainment ReporterHoda and Kathie Lee Send Well-Wishes to Their 'Good Friend' Billy Bush with a White Wine CheersAimée Lutkin@alutkinContributing writer at Jezebel. Reply115 repliesLeave a reply