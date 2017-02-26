Beloved Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton died at 61 on Sunday due to complications from surgery, People reports.



Paxton’s family released a brief statement earlier today:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

The Texas native is best known for his roles in Apollo 13 (1995), Twister (1996) and Titanic (1997), Terminator (1984) and Aliens (1986). Paxton also starred in the HBO series Big Love, as polygamist Bill Henrickson.

Condolences and praise for the late actor began pouring into social media on Sunday:

R.I.P., Bill.