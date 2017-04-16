Megyn Kelly is an opportunist with trash opinions and a terrifyingly large platform, but I can’t blame her for not wanting to work at Fox News alongside the likes of Bill O’Reilly, if that is indeed why she left.



The New York Times reported on Friday that comments O’Reilly made on air following public allegations of sexual harassment against the network’s former chairman Roger Ailes at the very least played a role in Kelly’s decision to leave Fox for NBC (where she, unfortunately, could soon be interviewing Putin), according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Apparently the final straw came in November, when O’Reilly said of Kelly’s new book, which discusses allegations of sexual harassment at Fox News, “It’s open season on Fox News—I’ve had enough of it. It’s a good place to work, all right?…So I’m not going to buy into ‘let’s use the Fox News Channel as a piñata.’ I don’t think that’s right.”