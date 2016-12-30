Image via Getty.

Oh yes, this is the good shit. The goss I want. The goss I crave. Remember when Kanye West criticized Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z during his Life of Pablo tour? (He said Beyoncé didn’t deserve Video of the Year over “Hotline Bling” and that Jay really needed to call him.) Well, Radar Online reports that after Kim Kardashian called Knowles to “soothe tensions after [his] hospitalization,” Beyoncé refused to comply.



A source tells Radar Online:

“Basically she told Kim to never, ever, contact her or her husband again and said stuff like she thought that the two of them are made for each other because they are both talentless and pathetic!”

Though I doubt any of this actually happened, the sliver of me that believes it did is having the best time imagining Kim on the receiving end of that rant. How do you respond to Beyoncé calling you “talentless” with anything other than a guttural moan?

Conor Kennedy, grandson of RFK and ex-boyfriend of TS, was arrested in Aspen, CO early Friday morning after “throwing punches in the street and rolling around on the ground outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub,” according to a report by TMZ. The brawl reportedly got started after some asshole called Kennedy’s friend a homophobic slur that starts with an F.



I personally would never have allowed a young Kennedy into an Aspen nightclub called Bootsy Bellows, as nothing about that sounds like a recipe for a calm and uneventful evening. And, based on no information, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was not about Kennedy defending the honor of his homosexual friend, but rather about one straight dude being furious that another straight dude called his straight dude friend a homophobic slur even though, bro, he’s no f word, bro, come on. But enough speculation.

TMZ goes on:

The scuffle went down around 1:30 AM ... Kennedy was cited for disorderly conduct and released without bond. He’s due in court on Feb. 22. Conor apologized to the cop after he was arrested.

Head to TMZ to see the mugshot. It’s what you expect.

“Losing half of my finger and getting it back was one of the best things that happened to me,” she explained to CNN on a Facebook livestream Thursday from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

