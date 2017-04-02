Image via Getty.

Though it’s still unconfirmed, sources have told Variety that if we’re very good, Beyoncé maaaaay concede to playing the voice of Nala in the upcoming remake of The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau.



Advertisement

A potential setback, though, are the pesky children germinating inside Queen Bey’s body:

Insiders stress that the Grammy winner has not made a decision regarding the film yet, as the star is pregnant with twins. But since it’s a voice-acting role, sources say the studio and director will do whatever it takes to accommodate her schedule.

Right, it’s just voice-acting. Beyoncé is a known hardcore professional—the woman didn’t even flinch when an earring was torn from her earlobe onstage, or when her hair got sucked into a fan. It doesn’t seem unreasonable that she’d just give birth right there in the recording studio.

Advertisement

Then again, even she’s got her limits, as we learned when she dropped out of headlining Coachella following the announcement of her forthcoming babies.

In any case, Donald Glover is confirmed to be playing Simba, and James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa. People seemed to love Favreau’s remake of The Jungle Book—it took in nearly $1 billion worldwide—so it seems reasonable that The Lion King should be able to replicate that success. At the very least, it’ll be a whopping moneymaker. Same same!