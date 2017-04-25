In honor of the one year anniversary of Lemonade, benevolent, pregnant Beyoncé has bestowed upon the world the gift of the Formation Scholars.

Advertisement

Did you realize that we’ve been living in a post-Lemonade world for a year now? Probably not, right, because everything else seems so terribly bad. Because Beyoncé knows that it’s hard to stay abreast of the one year anniversary of her best work to date, she wanted to remind us all by announcing not one but four scholarships “to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

CNN reports that the scholarships are worth about $25,000 each and are geared specifically towards women studying “creative arts,” music, literature or African-American studies at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College. Out of the four participating schools, both Howard and Spelman are HBCUs.

Advertisement

The one-time scholarship is open to Incoming, current and graduate students in the 2017-2018 academic year. Applicants should submit a portfolio of work and an essay answering the prompt: “How has LEMONADE inspired your educational goals?” I am certain that there are a lot of people who’ve already written that essay unprompted in the year since Lemonade’s release, so I wish them all the best of luck.