Photo: Getty

Ben Affleck, the man with the maybe-fake dragon tattoo, and director of the recently released Live By Night kind of sounds like he needs a friend, a hug, a vacation or all of the above.



Advertisement

Speaking to the Associated Press on the press tour for the aforementioned film, Affleck was pretty frank about the horrors and wonders of directing himself in sex scenes—a scenario that sounds like something out of my worst nightmares.

“I just try to make myself look as good as possible,” he said. “I just think ‘What’s the most flattering sexual aspect of myself?’ and I try to put that in the movie.” So far, so good. I can’t imagine directing a sex scene, let alone starring in one and then having to direct myself in said sex scene, so self-flattery is really the only road to take in this scenario.

Advertisement

Then, he followed that up with this tidbit, which makes me worry: “And you know what? I had to cut it out, it was that depressing. I looked like a sick polar bear.”

A “sick” polar bear?! God, that is bleak and also confusing. Does he mean a depressed one, maybe? A polar bear that’s starting to lose its fur? A polar bear with a head cold? Not entirely sure here, but I have dug into the depths of my black heart and found sympathy for Ben Affleck in what is clearly a time of great need.

[Vulture]

Ignore what you hear in the rags and the tabs, if Khloe Kardashian says that Kim and Kanye are not having marital trouble, then that’s what you should believe.



Advertisement

Sponsored

In an appearance on the Today Show, Khloe dismissed the veracity of any rumors about their impending maybe-divorce, saying “There’s rumors — I mean, I’ve been pregnant for, I think, eight years now. I’m pregnant with triplets at this point! It’s like, rumor after rumor after rumor. We’ve just learned not to address them.”



She also shot down the other rumors circulating that Kim’s robbery was a “wake-up call” for the Kardashian-Jenner family or more specifically that the robbery was Kim’s fault for simply living her life in the way that she’s chosen to and is compensated for living it, saying “I don’t believe that because people show their life anywhere that anyone deserves, or there’s consequences of getting robbed.”

Advertisement

While that last bit is a little tricky to parse, I’d like to believe that the sentiment behind it is well-intentioned, so we will leave it at that.

[People]