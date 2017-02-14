Image via screengrab.

It’s been nearly a year since the release of the critical disaster that was Batman v. Superman, and most chatter about the upcoming standalone Batman movie—the one that’s supposed to star Ben Affleck—has died down. But it’s not because Affleck is trying to mend his relationship with Jennifer Garner or add some more flames to his phoenix tattoo! Much like the real Batman (you know, the sad sack Christian Bale one), Affleck no longer wants to be Batman.

John Campea, host of Collider Movie Talk, had this to say about the subject:

Over the past four days, I’ve talked to three separate people, who are connected in some way, to what is going on over at Warner Bros...They’re telling me that Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman.

Though the specific superpowers don’t quite line up, you may recognize this particular emotional battle as the subject of Five For Fighting’s 2000 hit, “Superman (It’s Not Easy).”

Elle King was “high AF” on “a bunch of pot muffins” while on the Grammys red carpet, which explains this:



Happy 36th, Tommy!