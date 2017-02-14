Ben Affleck's Latest Existential Crisis: He 'Doesn’t Want to Be Batman Anymore'Bobby FingerToday 9:40amFiled to: dirt bagben affleckelle kingbatmantom hiddleston2388EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via screengrab. It’s been nearly a year since the release of the critical disaster that was Batman v. Superman, and most chatter about the upcoming standalone Batman movie—the one that’s supposed to star Ben Affleck—has died down. But it’s not because Affleck is trying to mend his relationship with Jennifer Garner or add some more flames to his phoenix tattoo! Much like the real Batman (you know, the sad sack Christian Bale one), Affleck no longer wants to be Batman. Advertisement John Campea, host of Collider Movie Talk, had this to say about the subject:Over the past four days, I’ve talked to three separate people, who are connected in some way, to what is going on over at Warner Bros...They’re telling me that Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman.Though the specific superpowers don’t quite line up, you may recognize this particular emotional battle as the subject of Five For Fighting’s 2000 hit, “Superman (It’s Not Easy).”[ONTD]Elle King was “high AF” on “a bunch of pot muffins” while on the Grammys red carpet, which explains this:[People]Happy 36th, Tommy!Ed Sheeran wasn’t allowed into his own label’s Grammys party (because it was at capacity). [Page Six]Every time I see a photo of Bobby Flay I check to see if Stephanie March is laughing in the background while holding the switch for some kind of booby trap. [Fox News]“Thank u for having me” is a fun way of thanking a magazine for putting you on their cover. [ONTD]“WEAR SUNSCREEN!!!!!” - Hugh Jackman, 1000 times a day. [Us Weekly]Someone check on Roseanne. [Twitter]Is Don really joking here? [Us Weekly]Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply238 repliesLeave a reply