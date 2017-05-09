Photo: Getty Images

Hey, remember when Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got divorced finally over a month ago? He’s been living in the guest house this whole dang time, but it looks like he’s finally moving out.

He’s got a place of his own, near enough to his ex-wife and children, so that he can still be in their lives, reports People. The kids are handling the separation just fine and I think that’s all due to Ben and Jen being responsible parents and handling the separation like fucking adults. You know, unlike some other famous people who wanted to put family first but made a big old mess in public first.

Jen and the kids get the “family house,” newly devoid of Ben’s stuff, and Ben gets to live his life as a divorceé in peace and quiet. “He’s moving fairly close by and it’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children,” a source told People. I can’t hate on this. They’ve handled it so well.

Now what, Ben? Hangout time with Brad? Don’t all famous men of a certain age know each other? Isn’t there some sort of Divorced Man club where they sit around and talk about stuff like alimony and pre-nups and child support? If not, I’d like to think there is and envisioning Ben as the reluctant, shy leader of this group is pleasant enough, so let’s just go with that.

Here is a video of San-sa Stark , otherwise known as Sophie Turner, saying something that sounds suspiciously like a very bad racial slur.

According to Turner, she did not say that slur (listen to it again and you can figure out what it might have been), but what she did say was “motherfuckers.” I have watched this video like three times in order to figure out for myself if it sounds like it. It...doesn’t really? She just really drew out the second part of the word and mumbled the first part and also she has a British accent but was maybe trying to adopt some sort of other accent for reasons unbeknownst. Here’s her response to The Cut regarding this video:

“I used the word ‘motherf*ckers’ in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested,” she said. “I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word.”

Okay . She did not use a racial slur. She just needs to enunciate. Also, she’s dating Joe Jonas. Maybe let’s focus on that.

Just a reminder that Beyoncé is still pregnant with The Twins and manages to look better than anyone does on a day that they actually try.

