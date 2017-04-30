Photo: Fyre Festival / Youtube

In the wake of the disastrous Fyre Festival, several famous models have faced criticism for promoting the event.



Not many people involved in the planning of Fyre have issued formal apologies—just the cofounders have released bizarre, semi-apologetic statements. And now model Bella Hadid, who helped promote the festival on social media has come forth with a statement of her own. The note reads:

This is fine, one better than most of her peers have done, but still, wow, it seems like no one’s publicist, agent, whatever looked into this thing at all.

Also, the 20-year-old model never made it to the festival (TMZ spotted her in Miami this weekend), and Page Six reported that the festival’s most famous guests were warned in advance not to come.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner—who, according to a Vice News report, was paid $250,000 to promote the festival on Instagram (she also didn’t label the since-deleted post as an advertisement)—has, yet again, failed to weigh in on an advertising controversy she’s directly implicated in. But she did pose topless in boots so tall they’re practically crotchless pants.

