Paris Jackson loves nudity and you can too!

Advertisement

“Being naked is part of what makes us human,” Jackson wrote on Instagram, along with a black and white photo of herself topless on a truly stupendous looking outdoor couch. I...do not know that that’s true, exactly—I thought what made us human was our ability to organize armies or our penchant for clipping coupons or, uh, wearing clothes. But what do I know!

“For me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia (Mother Earth). I’m usually naked when I garden,” she added. That actually sounds incredibly relaxing.

Advertisement

[TMZ]

Caitlyn Jenner said she hasn’t spoken to Kris Jenner since the release of her memoir, and doesn’t really have much to do with Kim, either.



I love Kimberly, I think she’s a wonderful person, but, well, to be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time,” Caitlyn, 67, told Australia’s “Today” show (via News.au) on Thursday. “I’ve kind of let everything calm down. I kind of stay, you know … I keep my distance.” Jenner added, “I’m out there trying to make a difference in the world. There’s a lot of drama in the Kardashian family. This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Any time I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there’s always challenges in doing that.”

Caitlyn also said previously that she hasn’t spoken to Khloe in “like, two years,” which we know isn’t true because we literally watched them interact in a recent KUWTK episode. It’s hard to exaggerate when there are cameras everywhere.

Sponsored

[Page Six]