There was a time when my sweet prince Harry (of Styles, not of Wales) was regulated to riding bitch with One Direction during The Late Late Show with James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment, but now he’s all grown up, gone solo and, better yet, he’s ready for love.



Styles, out promoting his self-titled debut album, has been performing on The Late Late Show all week where—quite clearly—the romantic tension between him and his longtime friend Corden has been pushed to its limits. And what better than some time spent in the car quoting rom-coms, reenacting Titanic (a movie neither of them remember clearly) and singing a duet of “Endless Love” to push it over the edge?