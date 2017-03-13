Image via Trevor Haldenby/Flickr.

Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal reportedly died on Monday at 51, following more than a year of treatment for ovarian cancer. A bestselling author of adult and children’s books, Rosenthal most recently caught the world’s attention with a heartbreaking essay in the New York Times Modern Love column, in which she wrote her husband a dating profile in anticipation of her death.

Advertisement

Last week, Rosenthal’s husband Jason responded to his wife’s love letter wrapped up in a plea for him to find love again, releasing a statement to People about the difficulty of writing in her weakening condition and also the difficulty of reading her words:

“I didn’t know exactly what she was composing... But I was with her as she labored through this process and I can tell you that writing the story was no easy task. When I read her words for the first time, I was shocked at the beauty, slightly surprised at the incredible prose given her condition and, of course, emotionally ripped apart.”

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Rosenthal was the author of more than 30 children’s books, a filmmaker, a contributor to NPR and a memoirist. She began her career as a copywriter, but decided she wanted more. The CST reports that she was sitting with her kids one day and “all of a sudden it felt like I wasn’t going about this living thing the right way,” she said, continuing, “I knew I had to keep writing.”

Advertisement

Rosenthal is survived by her three children, Justin, Miles, and Paris; and her husband, Jason. In a statement on Monday, Jason Rosenthal sent a statement to the Today Show: