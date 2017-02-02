Gather round squirrels, for the trailer for the best show on television has arrived. It’s time to meet the queens of season 9 of Rupaul’s Drag Race!

The world is slowly but surely crumbling around us and while every day reveals a new version of hell to which we must acclimate, god bless Rupaul for giving this dreary winter a much-needed bump of fierce sparkly life.

Competing for the crown this year are: Aja, Alexis Michelle, Charlie Hides, Eureka, Farrah Moan, Jaymes Mansfield, Kimora Blac, Nina Bo’Nina Brown, Peppermint, Sasha Velour, Shea Couleé, Trinity Taylor, and Valentina.

Entertainment Weekly reports that this season will be one of the juiciest yet and that we should all prepare ourselves for a “shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history.” Honestly, I was pretty sure that I would never fully recover from this iconic moment in the second season of Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars and I’m not sure how they’ll top it, but I will put my faith in Mama Ru.

You can watch video intros of all the girls over at Logo, but keep an eye out for Trinity Taylor, who reportedly snatched a crown from Alyssa Edwards in 2014. As for the rest of the ladies, feel free to commence your Intstagram research as needed. Everyone looks great!

Drag Race is truly one of the most joyful shows on television, a delightfully devious mashup of everything wonderful about reality television, without the stuff that makes you feel bad. Everyone loves this show, even if they think they wouldn’t, and now that Ru’s snagged an Emmy, something tells me this show will only get better. More glitter. More glitz. Gimme two Snatch Games instead of one. Give us everything you’ve got, girls, we’re ready for it!!!

“We need America’s next drag superstar now more than ever,” Ru says at the end of the trailer. Wouldn’t you know it—she’s absolutely right.