Screengrab via YouTube

Because we could all use a nice distraction, here’s some news that may please you: Arrested Development is coming back for a fifth season on Netflix in 2018.



Advertisement

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has finally ordered a fifth season of the show featuring the original cast in its entirety. This is exciting because Jessica Walter’s Lucille is incredible and I will gladly watch Tony Hale run around southern California with a claw-hand for hours at a time, but it’s less exciting only because the fourth season was...maybe not that good? I watched it because 2013 was a different time and maybe there wasn’t that much on. Also, I think of the loose seal bit fairly regularly and have a nice chortle to myself, because I’m a dork.

None of the above reasons mean that the show should necessarily come back. But the people wanted more Arrested Development and that is what they shall have. Naturally, creator Mitch Hurwitz’s statement on the show’s return featured some topical humor.

Advertisement

“In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days,” said Hurwitz. “I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids — Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”



Hahahahahha, Trump jokes, okay I get it, very funny. Anyway! Who knows what the Bluth family will get into this season, but if what Hurwitz said way back in 2015 about the show’s plot is true (probably not, but a girl can dream), I will strap myself to my couch and watch the whole thing, resting only for sleep when the season is done.