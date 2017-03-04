Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Not Be Returning to 'Celebrity Apprentice,' Blames TrumpHannah Gold13 minutes agoFiled to: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGERDONALD TRUMPYOU'RE FIREDMAYBERIHANNADIRT BAG10EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: AP “It’s not every day the President of the United States gets embroiled in celebrity drama,” is a lede that might have worked two months ago, but no longer. Case in point, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump are currently involved in a kind of catchphrase war over why Schwarzenegger won’t be back for another season of “Celebrity Apprentice” and whether or not he was fired. Advertisement On Friday, Schwarzenegger announced he would not host another season of “Celebrity Apprentice,” citing Trump’s involvement in the show as his primary reason for leaving.“Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline,” Schwarzenegger said in an interview with Empire magazine. “With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’ a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.” Advertisement Then on Saturday morning, most predictably, Trump tweeted a petulant response:Ok, but what do you really think about the guy?Ok! Advertisement Sponsored [Variety]I’m definitely into this Paper Magazine cover shoot of Rihanna with an NYC bodega backdrop that’s giving off intense “What’s My Name?” music video vibes. Seems like Rihanna likes it too, since she uploaded nearly two dozen images of the shoot and related artwork to her Instagram this morning.My lady. [Instagram]Natalie Portman gave birth to baby girl Amalia Millepied and got to skip the Oscars. Not a bad couple of weeks. [Page Six]Lily Collins reveals in interview that her famous father, Phil Collins wasn’t “around a lot”while she was growing up. [Modern Luxury]Tilda Swinton (plus hella makeup and wardrobe) is extremely convincing as an elderly man. [Vulture]Patrick Stewart goes on record saying he always feels very safe when Hugh Jackman carries him around on set. [People]Justin Timberlake wrote a love gram to his wife Jessica Biel for her birthday: “You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER.” [Us Weekly]Louis Tomlinson (formerly of One Direction) was arrested at LAX after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a photographer. [People]Tim Tebow would like so badly to adopt a child from every continent. [People]Hannah Gold@togglecoatWeekends at JezebelReply10 repliesLeave a reply