“It’s not every day the President of the United States gets embroiled in celebrity drama,” is a lede that might have worked two months ago, but no longer. Case in point, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump are currently involved in a kind of catchphrase war over why Schwarzenegger won’t be back for another season of “Celebrity Apprentice” and whether or not he was fired.



On Friday, Schwarzenegger announced he would not host another season of “Celebrity Apprentice,” citing Trump’s involvement in the show as his primary reason for leaving.

“Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline,” Schwarzenegger said in an interview with Empire magazine. “With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’ a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

Then on Saturday morning, most predictably, Trump tweeted a petulant response:

Ok, but what do you really think about the guy?

Ok!

[Variety]

I’m definitely into this Paper Magazine cover shoot of Rihanna with an NYC bodega backdrop that’s giving off intense “What’s My Name?” music video vibes. Seems like Rihanna likes it too, since she uploaded nearly two dozen images of the shoot and related artwork to her Instagram this morning.



My lady.

[Instagram]