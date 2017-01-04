Image via author.

In March of last year, I wrote a blog about an upcoming Netflix series starring Drew Barrymore called Santa Clarita Diet and wrote, “The ‘romantic comedy series’ stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as—does it even matter? No.”



But that was then, and this is now. As I flipped over today’s tabloids (which Madeleine Davies and I discuss weekly on Facebook Live), I was greeted with the same image on the back cover of each: a stunning, glammed up Drew Barrymore sitting on a director’s chair, sipping a poorly blended smoothie of what appears to be blood, human fingers, and eyes. It’s a brilliant marketing campaign, given that a diet plan/book of this nature would absolutely be advertised within the pages of OK!, Us or Star (or all three!).



Except...look closer.

The Santa Clarita Diet appears to be...people. Netflix’s new series, which premieres next month, is about a cannibal played by Drew Barrymore. Let that sink in for a moment.



I have reached out to Netflix for confirmation and will update this post if I hear back.