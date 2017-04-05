What the hell is going on with swimsuits these days? I know the world as a whole is spiraling into a pit of nothingless bullshit, but must we be ill-outfitted in a supply of uncomfortable swimwear as the oceans rise and Utah becomes the hot new beach destination?
We barely made it through the terrible “strappy swimsuit” trend, which hasn’t even fully passed yet, and now swimwear designers and people who just generally hate women are back at it with brand new ways to make you look terrible and feel even worse.