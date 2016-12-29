Hey, were you wondering what Lindsay Lohan has been up to since breaking up with her billionaire fiancé and cultivating an inscrutably European accent? Rest easy, friends, for now we know: she’s been working on a treatment for a sequel to Mean Girls, the movie that made her a Famous.



In an interview with CNN streamed on Facebook Live Thursday, Lohan told a bemused reporter, “I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands.” La Lohan also revealed that she’s already written a treatment for the sequel, saying “I just need a response.” She also mentioned wanting Jamie Lee Curtis (sure) and Jimmy Fallon (what?) to star, but made no mention of what their roles would be or what precisely would go down in a Mean Girls sequel. Even if no one really wants a sequel, the idea of Lindsay Lohan sitting down at a computer, putting on a big pair of horn-rimmed specs and frantically typing into a Google Doc until she collapses in exhaustion tickles me to no end.

“I know that Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it,” she said. While I’m sure “forcing” and “pushing” will certainly help her case, can’t blame the girl for trying.

It is common knowledge that Tina Knowles’s Instagram account is the most perfect distillation of Momstagram to date. It is also common knowledge that moms on Instagram often have no freaking idea what they’re doing when they click on a thing or tap a button. Put those two things together, and lord, of course this makes sense, but seeing as there is zero chill left in this world, here we are.

Ms. Tina is taking an Instagram break after accidentally liking a comment that said “Jhud sounds horrible” on a video of her daughter, Beyoncé and the aforementioned Jennifer Hudson performing at the Oscars in 2007. For the record, Jennifer Hudson does not sound terrible. She sounds fine.

Here is the receipt.

Here is Miss Tina’s lengthy and extremely endearing explanation, on Instagram, naturally.



“My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it,” she writes. “They always say that I am not that great on social media.”

You’re just fine, Miss Tina! Don’t worry about it.

