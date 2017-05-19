Image via Getty.

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, a fictional villain whose name tragically defined his destiny, is expected to plead guilty in the sexting scandal that prompted a renewed investigation of Clinton’s emails days ahead of the 2016 election and ruined his reputation beyond redemption.

Weiner, whose habit of sending provocative texts to women forced him to resign from Congress in 2011 and ended his 2013 bid for New York City mayor, has been under investigation after the Daily Mail reported in September that he had been sexting a 15-year-old girl. In one of the photos they exchanged, Weiner appears wearing only his underwear, in bed with his child. The girl, who shared screenshots of the sexually explicit conversations they shared, alleged that Weiner shared pornographic videos with her.

The FBI investigation also interfered with the 2016 election, after officials found a handful of emails from Clinton that his wife, Clinton aide Huma Abedin, had forwarded. The discovery prompted former FBI Director James Comey to announce the FBI was reopening its investigation on Clinton’s use of a private email server days before the November 8 election. Clinton has said that Comey’s announcement cost her the election.

Advertisement

Per one source, the New York Times reports that Weiner will “plead guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, pursuant to a plea agreement with the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan.” It’s likely he will have to register as a sex offender, according to the source, but may be able to avoid a prison sentence.

Update 11:37 am: In a statement made in court, Weiner admitted to having “obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women.”