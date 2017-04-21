The clip above begins with host Andy Cohen saying, “You are always so thoughtful, well-spoken, and kind. I would like you to abandon all of that and get brutally honest, because it is time for you to get brutally honest and play Plead the Fifth!” The game, as many of you probably know, involves Cohen asking celebrities probing questions that could potentially lead to scandalous answers. The celebrities, of course, have the option of answering or (duh) pleading the fifth.

When Cohen asks “how big of a stoner” Hathway is “on a scale of 1 to 10,” the actress doesn’t plead the fifth. She gives an answer, and we are once again charmed.

“I’m not a little one,” she says before qualifying her response. “But here’s the thing though. I’m a parent and I don’t feel like being arrested, so I’m gonna say zero. I guess I should have just pleaded the fifth on that one.” But you didn’t, Annie. You didn’t. And here we are!