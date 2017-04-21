Anne Hathaway is still in the middle of her Colossal press tour, and on Thursday night (4/20), she appeared on Watch What Happens Live!—arguably one of the better days to go on a talk show and enjoy a moment of charming relatability.
You may also like
Recent from Bobby Finger
- 8
- 213
- 26.8K
Jezebel · Bobby Finger
Caitlyn Jenner Took a Stand Against Donald Trump By Turning Down a Recent Invitation to Play Golf
- 6
- 55
- 6.8K
The Muse · Bobby Finger
Here's the Teaser For a New Sitcom Starring Kathy Bates As the Owner of a Weed Dispensary
- 6
- 181
- 27.2K
Jezebel · Bobby Finger
Céline Dion Checks With a Fan-Made Painting of Her Late Husband Before Making Career Decisions
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.