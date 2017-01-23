Photo Credit: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, whose cheekbones I am convinced were chiseled by angels, is an obvious catch for any beauty campaign. And after a decade’s hiatus—she last represented Shiseido in 2007—she will serve as the face of Guerlain’s new fragrance, Mon Guerlain. Another key detail: she’s donating her entire paycheck.

A keen philanthropist and Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, Jolie intends for this partnership to benefit at least one of her charities. Thus, her earnings will be parceled out accordingly.

In addition to representing Guerlain and Shiseido, Jolie has modeled for Louis Vuitton, St. John, and various other brands. Should her involvement entice you to try a new scent, Mon Guerlain will launch in March.

Sexy Spice aka Geri Halliwell has given birth to her second child, her first with husband George Hector Horner. And hoo boy, does this little buddy have a name: Montague George Hector Horner.

Is it too nerdy for me to make a Shakespeare joke? Probably.

