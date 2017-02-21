GIF Image via screengrab.

Actress, director, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie recently spoke to BBC World News about her new film First They Killed My Father. During the interview (her first since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt last September), she had this to say about their relationship:



Advertisement

“We are a family and we will always be a family and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Actress, director, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie recently spoke to ABC News about her new film First They Killed My Father. During the interview (her second since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt last September), she had this to say about their relationship:

Advertisement

“We will always be a family. Always.”

Perhaps this is the result of what Page Six referred to last week as “scrambling to do damage control.”



[BBC News / ABC News]

When George Clooney talks about becoming a father, he occasionally gives sweet, sorta generic comments about “excitement” and “adventures.” You know, like this:



Advertisement

Sponsored

“We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve embraced it with arms wide open.”

Other times he flips on his masc switch, but the whole thing sorta shorts out:

Advertisement

“There was like a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college, and they’re all sitting there being very supportive, telling me it’s great and that I’m gonna love it. Then it got really quiet and they all just started making baby crying noises and the whole table just busted up laughing.”

[Us Weekly]

Nothing has ever been less genuine than the hashtags on this Instagram from Lisa Rinna.

