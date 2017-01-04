Images via Getty.

With the counsel of Laura Wasser, her very smart and powerful divorce lawyer, Angelina Jolie has reportedly agreed to seal the documents “in her divorce and custody case,” but not without dropping a vague bombshell (or at least the shell of a bombshell) about her relationship with Brad Pitt in the process.

Writes TMZ (emphasis mine):

Angelina just filed legal docs saying she agrees with Brad, their business should be kept private, but says it’s audacious of him to accuse her of airing their dirty laundry in public. According to legal docs, filed by Laura Wasser, Brad is lashing out because he’s “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”

And now comes the $64,000 question:



GIF Image via Giphy.

What is the truth, Ms. Jolie? Is it that Brad is emotionally abusive? Physically abusive? Is he a hard drinker? A perpetually stoned weed smoker? Does he dabble in other drugs? Is he gluten intolerant? Gay? Is Jonah Hill his lover? Does he have a secret family with Jennifer Aniston? Is Brad Pitt a gray alien? Does he watch episodes of The Big Bang Theory he’s seen several times instead of joining the family at dinner? Is “Brad Pitt” not even a real person, but a decades-long George Clooney prank?

News that he has a “terrifying” truth made me gasp, sure, but I have no idea why.

Look! Up there in the sky! Is it a bird? A plane? No! It’s Marie Osmond! And she’s decided to publicly defend Mariah Carey after the whole NYE debacle. Did Carey ask for her comments, you ask? No! Of course not. Access Hollywood’s Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover did.

Said Osmond:

“First of all, high-five to her for not walking offstage. When you can’t hear, you can’t hear. I don’t care what you think. People think you can hear. You don’t know what to sing to. You don’t know what pitch to sing in, and they go, ‘You know, it was lip-synched.’ Just so you know, most of those big shows are [lip-synched] because they don’t want a mishap, and they want to make sure that everything is right, do you know what I’m saying?…I think she gave it her best shot, and she’s gotten a lot of publicity from it, so, awesome.”

Thanks Marie. You can go now.

