In the trailer for Amy Schumer’s Netflix stand up special she immediately addresses the fact that she’s now wildly successful. Still, despite the movie, TV, and book deals, Schumer is a stand up comedian and she looks very comfortable getting back to it, even while tightly constricted by a full leather body suit.

Advertisement

Schumer dubs this “The Leather Special” saying, “Every comic has some special where they wear all leather and they regret it later. It’s my fucking moment!”

The remaining joke samples offered in the trailer are mostly about how Schumer’s pussy smells and jizz taste. Hard to tell if this is what Netflix thinks folks want out of an Amy Schumer set, or if it’s an accurate sampling of the special’s material, but you can find out on March 7.