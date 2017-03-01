Amy Schumer's 'The Leather Special' Seems Very Pussy-FocusedAimée LutkinToday 11:20amFiled to: Amy Schumerstand up specialthe leather specialnetflixcomedy1028EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn the trailer for Amy Schumer’s Netflix stand up special she immediately addresses the fact that she’s now wildly successful. Still, despite the movie, TV, and book deals, Schumer is a stand up comedian and she looks very comfortable getting back to it, even while tightly constricted by a full leather body suit. Advertisement Schumer dubs this “The Leather Special” saying, “Every comic has some special where they wear all leather and they regret it later. It’s my fucking moment!”The remaining joke samples offered in the trailer are mostly about how Schumer’s pussy smells and jizz taste. Hard to tell if this is what Netflix thinks folks want out of an Amy Schumer set, or if it’s an accurate sampling of the special’s material, but you can find out on March 7. Recommended StoriesYouTube's Edgy Jokes Are Part Of A Bigger Debate In The Comedy WorldThe Trailer For Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer's Mother-Daughter Comedy Snatched Is Here and It Will Probably Be FineAmy Schumer Pens Essay in Response to 'Formation' Video Backlash, Cites Hillary Clinton as InspirationAimée Lutkin@alutkinContributing writer at Jezebel. Reply102 repliesLeave a reply