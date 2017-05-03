Actress and comedian Amy Schumer has finally explained why she feels compelled to be so generous with her money when it comes to tips.



In an appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show Wednesday, Schumer said that she tips well because of her past. “I’m a good tipper,”she said. “I worked in the service industry for 10 years.” This impulse to leave big tips now that she’s a Famous isn’t out of what Stern called “rich guilt,” because Schumer feels okay about having more money now than she used to.

“I think I might feel guilty about having money if I wasn’t giving,” she said, clarifying that she helps out her friends and her family now that she’s making big money when she wasn’t before. “It’s because it does make me feel great and I feel like I have no other choice.”

Schumer is generous with her money in ways that other celebrities maybe are not. Or, they are and we just don’t hear about it as often. Last month she bought a $2,000 mattress for an employee who let her use the bathroom at a Chicago-area mattress store. Last year, she left a $1,000 tip on a $77 bill for six bartenders at a performance of Hamilton.

As for the rest of her celebrity pals, Schumer thinks that that other people with money should do this kind of thing because honestly, what else are they doing with their money?

“Are people with money not doing stuff like this?,” she asked Stern. “I think they should do more, because you’ll feel better. And then they’ll do that for someone else, you hope.”

Call me crazy, but I do not pity the person who is in charge of keeping Mariah Carey’s phone away from her so she can’t contact Bryan Tanaka, the backup dancer she “dated” for like, five months.

Their relationship was brief and possibly manufactured, but as per this report from The Sun, her “inner circle” is doing everything in its power to keep the two lovebirds apart. The first step was confiscating her phone so she can’t text him and the second and somehow crazier step has been locking him out of her house and having her security block him from re-entry.

“Mariah has been in a good place since the split and her team are worried Bryan could harm her wellbeing should they get back together,” a source told The Sun. “Bryan is convinced Mariah is still in love with him, and the fact he believes she is having some sort of breakdown has only increased his determination to contact her.”

Bryan! Leave Mariah alone. Mariah! Listen to your handlers, girl. Put the phone down — it’s for your own good — and walk away.

[The Sun]