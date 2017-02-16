Image via Getty.

Life imitates art and art makes us relive all the worst parts of life over and over again.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday to torment us all with the promise of an election-themed Season 7. Murphy explained how difficult it was to come up with a new idea when the season was announced, saying, “It comes to me as it always comes to me. I sit up in bed and I say ‘That’s it!’ I have been mulling a couple of ideas and I wasn’t loving it. Then I was thinking of this other thing and I literally sat up and bed and said ‘That’s it!’ Whenever it happens it’s such a relief because it’s so much pressure.”

I’d be much more impressed if Murphy were able to think of anything but the election, an event that’s still making many in America sit up in bed while envisioning various nightmare scenarios. In this clip from his interview with Andy Cohen, Murphy announces, “I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through.”

Cohen asks if there will be “a Trump” in it and Murphy responds, “Maybe.” But is there a way to produce even a fictionalized version of the 2016 election without having “a Trump?” Where would the “horror” part come in without him?