Just when you thought it was safe to flick through the channels in your underwear, here comes another offering of “docu-dramedy” from the Shannon-Thompsons, whom TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo made famous. That show was canceled after reports alleged that family matriarch “Mama June” Shannon had rekindled a romance with a registered sex offender, Mark McDaniel, who, according to a police report, spent a decade in jail for molesting Mama June’s daughter Anna. A picture featuring Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Mama June, and McDaniel together also surfaced during the time of the ensuing controversy.

And yet, Mama June went on to find more television work on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Now WEtv has announced the February 24 debut of the seven-episosde weight-loss series Mama June: From Not to Hot, which according to the network’s press release “will follow Mama June as she embarks on a quest of self-discovery that will redefine who she is as a woman, mother, lover and celebrity.”

So you can watch that, or just check out the trailer above, or even just look at the still that shows June well on her journey to a revenge body, which is basically all you need/want to know about this show, anyway. It’s your life, make good decisions.