What a whirlwind week for Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski. In addition to slipping off into the country to “do their thing” (get married) last week, Seyfried has given birth to a baby girl, her rep confirmed to E! News.

News that the two were engaged broke last September, after they met while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By in 2015, People reports.

Seyfried has been pretty open about her readiness to have kids, a desire she’s been harboring for at least a couple of years. As she told Marie Claire UK in 2015:

“I keep feeling like my eggs are dying off. I need to get on it… I want a child. Badly. I want to be a mother, badly,” she shared. “That’s what I feel. I’ve been feeling it for like, two years. I’m not ready but nobody’s ready. It changes everything… so how you can ever be ready for that?”

Congratulations to Seyfried to making use of her rapidly deteriorating eggs. Here’s hoping she salvages at least a few more before they desiccate completely.

Continuing his...colorful...career trajectory, Jon Gosselin seems to have tabled his job as a cook at T.G.I. Friday’s to become a stripper at Caesars in Atlantic City. According to TMZ:

Management at Dusk Nightclub tells us ... the former reality TV star got involved through friends who are running the show — called “Untamed Male Revue.” We’re told it’s burlesque-style, a la “Magic Mike” and “Thunder From Down Under.” It’s not a “hump your face” kind of thing. Jon will be stripping down to his undies ... sorry ladies.

A promo video for “Untamed Male Revue” features a soundtrack that sounds like a mashup of the Stranger Things credits and the theme to One Thousand and One Erotic Nights (1982). It does, to respectfully disagree with TMZ, feature a generous amount of face-humping, but also a motorcycle, a very aggressive looking fog machine and a man somersaulting down a catwalk before tearing off his shirt and tossing it into the crowd.

I hope Gosselin has finally found his calling, but I will not be visiting...ever.

